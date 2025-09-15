Expand / Collapse search

Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G listed as headliners

Published  September 15, 2025 9:38pm PDT
PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES (Getty Images)

    • Coachella announced the lineups for the 2026 festival.
    • Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G were named co-headliners for the music festival.
    • The festival takes place on April 10-12, 2026 for Weekend 1 and April 17-19, 2026 for Weekend 2.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Coachella announced the lineups for next year's music festival.

Coachella organizers published a "hard launch," as the kids would say, on social media, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headlining the two-weekend festival in April 2026.

Below is the lineup of artists tentatively scheduled to perform next spring:

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 and 17 (Headliner: Sabrina Carpenter)

  • The XX
  • Nine Inch Noize
  • Disclosure
  • Turnstile
  • Ethel Cain
  • Dijon
  • Teddy Sims
  • KATSEYE
  • Devo
  • Sexxy Red
  • Central Cee
  • Foster the People
  • Levity
  • Blood Orange
  • Moby
  • Marlon Hoffstadt
  • Lykke Li
  • fakemink
  • Gordo
  • Creepy Nuts
  • Joyce Manor
  • BINI
SATURDAY, APRIL 11 and 18 (Headliner: Justin Bieber)

  • The Strokes
  • GIVĒON
  • Addison Rae
  • Labrinth
  • SOMBR
  • David Byrne
  • Interpol
  • Alex G
  • Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
  • Solomun
  • Taemin
  • PinkPantheress
  • Royel Otis
  • Fujii Kaze
SUNDAY, APRIL 12 and 19 (Headliner: Karol G)

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

The Source: This report used information provided by Coachella's social media pages.

