Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G listed as headliners

The Brief Coachella announced the lineups for the 2026 festival. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G were named co-headliners for the music festival. The festival takes place on April 10-12, 2026 for Weekend 1 and April 17-19, 2026 for Weekend 2.



Coachella organizers published a "hard launch," as the kids would say, on social media, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headlining the two-weekend festival in April 2026.

Below is the lineup of artists tentatively scheduled to perform next spring:

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 and 17 (Headliner: Sabrina Carpenter)

The XX

Nine Inch Noize

Disclosure

Turnstile

Ethel Cain

Dijon

Teddy Sims

KATSEYE

Devo

Sexxy Red

Central Cee

Foster the People

Levity

Blood Orange

Moby

Marlon Hoffstadt

Lykke Li

fakemink

Gordo

Creepy Nuts

Joyce Manor

BINI

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 and 18 (Headliner: Justin Bieber)

The Strokes

GIVĒON

Addison Rae

Labrinth

SOMBR

David Byrne

Interpol

Alex G

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd

Solomun

Taemin

PinkPantheress

Royel Otis

Fujii Kaze

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 and 19 (Headliner: Karol G)

Young Thug

Kaskade

BIGBANG

Laufey

Major Lazer

Iggy Pop

FKA twigs

Clipse

Subtronics

Little Simz

This story was reported from Los Angeles.