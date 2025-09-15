Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G listed as headliners
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Coachella announced the lineups for next year's music festival.
Coachella organizers published a "hard launch," as the kids would say, on social media, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headlining the two-weekend festival in April 2026.
Below is the lineup of artists tentatively scheduled to perform next spring:
FRIDAY, APRIL 10 and 17 (Headliner: Sabrina Carpenter)
- The XX
- Nine Inch Noize
- Disclosure
- Turnstile
- Ethel Cain
- Dijon
- Teddy Sims
- KATSEYE
- Devo
- Sexxy Red
- Central Cee
- Foster the People
- Levity
- Blood Orange
- Moby
- Marlon Hoffstadt
- Lykke Li
- fakemink
- Gordo
- Creepy Nuts
- Joyce Manor
- BINI
SATURDAY, APRIL 11 and 18 (Headliner: Justin Bieber)
- The Strokes
- GIVĒON
- Addison Rae
- Labrinth
- SOMBR
- David Byrne
- Interpol
- Alex G
- Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
- Solomun
- Taemin
- PinkPantheress
- Royel Otis
- Fujii Kaze
SUNDAY, APRIL 12 and 19 (Headliner: Karol G)
- Young Thug
- Kaskade
- BIGBANG
- Laufey
- Major Lazer
- Iggy Pop
- FKA twigs
- Clipse
- Subtronics
- Little Simz
