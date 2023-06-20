Stabbing suspect gets into SWAT standoff with LAPD in Porter Ranch

The suspect in the stabbing of a man and a woman on a residential street in Porter Ranch was barricaded Monday evening in a house in the same block as the crime, prompting a response by a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team.

The stabbing in the 19100 block of Salt Lake Place, near Vanalden Avenue, occurred around 5:05 p.m., police said.

A 45-year-old woman suffered a stab wound while a 50-year-old man suffered a contusion after being struck with an iron stove top, police said.

They were both taken to a hospital by an ambulance, police said.

The victims' conditions were not known.

Detectives described the suspect as white, 55 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow/green shirt and black shorts, police said.