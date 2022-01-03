Spike in food prices expected to continue into 2022

Shoppers are continuing to face sticker shock at the grocery store, with prices spiking over the last year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, consumer prices rose 7% in November 2021, compared to the year before. That's a 39-year high and the biggest spike since 2008.

Some of the largest spikes include meat prices, which have gone up 16%, and specifically steaks, which have seen a 25% increase, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices are up nearly across the board with seafood, eggs, dairy, produce, bakery items and even alcohol seeing bumps over the last 12 months.

Throughout 2021, various large food companies dealt with labor strikes, including Nabisco, and most recently Kellogg's. According to the Wall Street Journal, some other companies plan to increase prices on more items in 2022. Many of the price increases are being blamed on things like supply chain issues, which have been a problem throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages, and higher prices on things like gas and animal feed.

According to experts, some of the top money-saving tips include planning ahead, either with a list or by following the sales, purchasing produce that's in season, and limiting spending on prepared and frozen food items, which tend to be more expensive.

