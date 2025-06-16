Spectrum outage in LA was caused by 'criminal act of vandalism'

Spectrum is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the suspect(s) who intentionally cut fiber optic lines, causing an outage.

What we know:

According to officials with Spectrum, lines were cut on Father's Day Sunday in the Van Nuys area. The power outage disrupted service in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura.

The vast majority of customers had their services restored on Sunday; all services were completely restored by Monday. Spectrum is offering a credit to customers who were impacted.

"We are providing a full day credit to those customers whose services were impacted by yesterday’s criminal act of vandalism to Spectrum’s network. The credit will appear on their next bill and no action is required by the customer," Spectrum said in a statement.

Officials said the fiber optic lines were cut in a "criminal act of vandalism." The telecommunications industry has been seeing a drastic increase in vandalism, due to the price of metals, specifically copper. However, Spectrum said their fiber lines do not include any copper.

SUGGESTED:

What's next:

Spectrum is working with the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate the crime. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS(8477) or reach out to local law enforcement.