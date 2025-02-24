Video shows Huntington Park residents stop copper wire thieves

The Brief Two people were caught on video attempting to steal copper wires from a utility pole. A good Samaritan stepped in to stop the thieves. It happened Sunday at Marbrisa and Saturn Avenues in Huntington Park.



An attempted theft in Huntington Park was so conspicuous it captured the attention of several neighbors.

What we know:

Video captured a man on telephone lines with bolt cutters attempting to grab the wires while an accomplice was on the ground.

Neighbors then confronted the men, trying to prevent them from taking the wires, which were the length of a couple of street blocks.

In the video, you can hear one of the good Samaritans tell them in Spanish to get a job.

What they're saying:

"I see the people what they are doing and it wasn’t right. I felt inside that I have to do something about it, protect my family and the community," the good Samaritan told FOX 11.

The good Samaritan did not want to be identified but said he was outraged by what he saw. He told FOX 11 that he works hard for his money and doesn't understand why the men in the video wouldn't do the same.

"You can pick up cans or plastic. People can do better," he added.

He said because they confronted the would-be thieves, no wires were stolen.

They did however, knock out AT&T services to the area. The incident happened Sunday at Marbrisa and Saturn Avenues.

Crews working to restore services say criminals are after the precious copper inside.

Neighbors say they are thankful the good Samaritans were able to stop the suspects.