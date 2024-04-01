No, they aren't aliens. SpaceX launch leaves streak over California skies

article

No, they aren't aliens in the Los Angeles skies. And no, this is not an April Fool's post.

A SpaceX rocket launch originating from Vandenberg Space Force Base left a streak of light and contrail on Monday night.

According to SpaceX's website, the Falcon 9 launch is sending 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The liftoff happened around 7:30 p.m. April 1.

Does this post sound familiar? It's because SpaceX launched a similar mission less than two weeks before the Apr. 2024 launch. The mid-March mission also had the rocket leaving an identical streak of light and contrail over the Southern California skies.