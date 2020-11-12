SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk claims he tested both positive and negative for COVID-19

article

SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk announced on social media he tested positive and negative for COVID-19.

Musk claims he took the coronavirus test four times. Two of the tests came back negative and the other two positive, he said on social media.

He called the process "extremely bogus."

Musk went on to warn the public that "if it's happening to me, it's happening to others." He added that he is awaiting "PCR tests from separate labs."

Musk said on social media he is experiencing cold symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

