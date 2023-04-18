Southwest Airlines says 'intermittent technology issues' impacting operations

article

Southwest Airlines said Tuesday that intermittent technology issues are affecting its operations.

"We should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible," Southwest said on Twitter in response to a traveler asking if there was a nationwide ground stop.

Nearly 800 Southwest flights are delayed as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet that "Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures."

The airline apologized for any inconvenience and reiterated that it's "hoping to get everyone going ASAP."

Southwest is still trying to repair its reputation after an operational meltdown in December led to nearly 17,000 canceled flights and displaced millions of passengers during the holidays.

Representatives for Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

