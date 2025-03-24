Southwest Airlines layoffs looming at these Southern California airports

The Brief Southwest Airlines plans to lay off employees at four airports including LAX and Burbank. Affected employees can apply for positions at other locations or opt out for severance packages. This follows Southwest's announcement of laying off 15% of its corporate workforce.



Southwest Airlines is slashing jobs at four airports in the U.S. - including two here in Southern California.

What we know:

Job cuts begin in June for LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Officials said employees will be able to apply for jobs at other airports, or accept severance packages.

The backstory:

The job cuts, which are scheduled to be mostly completed by the end of June, are part of a plan by the airline to slash costs and transform the company into a "leaner, faster, and more agile organization," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement.

This comes a month after Southwest announced it was laying off 15% of its corporate workforce to reduce overhead costs. In total, 1,750 jobs will be affected.

Southwest has recently announced big changes it has in the pipeline, such as offering assigned seats, evolving its boarding process and introducing premium seating. Last week, the airline revealed it would begin charging for checked bags on flights booked on or after May 28, 2025.