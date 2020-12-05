Southland on verge of new restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar

article

Southern California could fall under sweeping new health restrictions as soon as Sunday night due to the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus, state officials confirmed Saturday.

A state-mandated "regional stay-at-home" order will be triggered if intensive-care unit bed availability falls below 15% after Saturday's daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

According to the most recent data available Saturday morning, Los Angeles County had 21% of its ICU beds available and Orange County had 20%, but those numbers could fall later in the day if recent trends continue.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the Southern California regioncould meet that trigger within days. The Southern California region includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

When triggered, the stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households.

Under theorder, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with "critical infrastructure" and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only.

Hotels would be allowed to open "for critical infrastructure support only, "while churches would be restricted to outdoor only services. Entertainmen tproduction -- including professional sports -- would be allowed to continue without live audiences.

Some of those restrictions are already in effect in select counties.

Los Angeles County set a daily-case record for the third time in four days Friday with nearly 9,000 infections confirmed, while hospitalizations continued rising at record levels and deaths spiked to a level not seen in months.

The county reported 8,860 new coronavirus infections on Friday, shattering the daily record of 7,854 set on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized stood at 2,668, the highest point of the entire pandemic.

Health officials also announced 60 new deaths, continuing an upward trend that began in late November.

Two weeks ago, the county's average numbe rof daily deaths was 21.

"Los Angeles County continues to experience a pandemic that is moving in a direction that will cause significantly more suffering and deaths," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

"As case numbers andhospitalizations continue to rapidly increase, the number of individuals who will experience severe health outcomes will also increase.

"The best thing to do right now and in the upcoming holiday season isto stay at home and not travel," she said.

"Encourage your family andfriends to stay connected virtually and delay meeting in person until we are ata better place in the pandemic. Collectively, we have a chance to slow the spread and save lives."

The 8,860 new cases reported by the county, along with 148 announced by Long Beach and 93 by Pasadena, lifted the countywide cumulative total sincethe start of the infection to 430,824.

The 60 new deaths, and one additional fatality announced by Pasadena, lifted the overall total to 7,843.

Newsom said the order is "fundamentally predicated on the need to stop gathering with people outside of your household, to do what you can tokeep most of your activities outside and, of course, always ... wear facecoverings, wear a mask."

The governor also noted that the state still has a travel advisory inplace recommending against non-essential travel and urging people to quarantinewhen they return to the state. When the regional stay-at-home order istriggered, it will strongly urge residents to cancel any non-essential travel.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services secretary,acknowledged there is no real mechanism for enforcing such a travel restriction, but the state will rely on public cooperation.

"We believe that really emphasizing this is what we hope our citizenswill do because their communities are at particularly high risk, theirhospitals are having difficulty keeping available ICU beds open, that peoplewill restrict their travel statewide," he said.

