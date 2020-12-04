SoCal could soon be under Newsom's stay-at-home order after ICU capacity drops below 15 percent

All of Southern California could soon be under Governor Gavin Newsom's strict stay-at-home order. This comes as California's health officials reported that the Southern California region's ICU capacity dropped below the threshold needed to warrant the stay-at-home order.

The public health order kicks in at 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 and the region -- in our case, the Southern California region -- has another 24 hours to implement Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order, unless the new numbers reveal the region's ICU capacity exceeds the 15% threshold.

In theory, FOX 11's viewing area has until Sunday, 12:59 p.m. to implement Gov. Newsom's order, unless new data from the state reveal the region's ICU capacity improves to 15%. San Joaquin Valley will also join Southern California as the other region expected to be under a stay-at-home order.

Here's how ICU bed capacity currently looks for all those regions*:

Northern California: 20.9% ICU capacity

Bay Area: 21.2% ICU capacity

Greater Sacramento: 21.4% ICU capacity

San Joaquin Valley: 14.1% ICU capacity

Southern California: 13.1% ICU capacity

*= information taken from California Department of Public Health.

Advertisement

What will the stay-at-home order look like? Bars, wineries, personal services like hair salons and barbershops will all be forced to close. Schools with waivers can stay open and so can critical infrastructure. Retail can stay open at 20% capacity.

All restaurants would be limited to takeout and delivery -- no more outdoor dining. Prior to Gov. Newsom's new order, Pasadena was the one city in Los Angeles County that had outdoor dining in its restaurant since the city follows its own health department's orders.

RELATED: California Governor Gavin Newsom announces new stay-at-home order

Below are the details of Gov. Newsom's order:

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.