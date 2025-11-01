Southern California surgeon offering plastic surgery to Dodger fans

article

Some fast-food chains offer free food if the opposing team misses free throws. But for a Southern California-based surgeon's office, they are offering a "Unofficial Plastic Surgeon of Dodger Fans" giveaway in the peak of the World Series craze.

Dr. Arvin Taneja, of MyLook Surgery, is offering electic procedures to eligible Dodger fans in a social media drawing.

To enter, the surgeon is asking followers to follow his Instagram page, like the giveaway post, tag three friends in the comments, and according to the office, "if you want to really lock it in, DM your photo."

MyLook Surgery has offices open in Newport Beach and Pasadena.