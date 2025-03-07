Snow blasts Southern California's mountain communities

A storm packed a powerful punch before it slowly began making its way out of Southern California on Friday.

The winter blast slammed the region’s mountain communities with heavy snow.

What we know:

The latest storm brought another round of rain and snow to Southern California.

"The rain is actually pushing away from us as we get into the weekend," FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said.

In the mountains, snow levels dropped to 2,500 feet overnight, creating issues along Highway 18, as multiple 911 calls poured in from motorists who became stuck without tire chains on their vehicles.

The snow-covered roads and abandoned vehicles led to part of the roadway being closed overnight as public works crews started using snowplows to clear lanes of traffic.

Chain control check points were set up on Hwy 18 south of Crestline and along Hwy 330 towards Running Springs.

The San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains were placed under a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said snow chains are required for those who don’t have a four-wheel drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Winter storm brings snow to San Bernardino Mountains

By the numbers:

Maria Quiban broke down how much snow Southern California’s mountain communities have accumulated over the last two days, including eight inches in Pine Mountain Club and four inches in Big Bear.

What's next:

As the storm tapers off, plenty of sunshine is expected over the weekend. Another storm is forecast to hit the area, bringing another round of rain and mountain snow for most of the week.