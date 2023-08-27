The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent Sunday to $5.363.

The average price is 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 33.4 cents higher than one month ago, and 7.8 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.131 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose 1.5 cents to $5.309, breaking a streak of three consecutive slight decreases. It is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 35.4 cents higher than one month ago, and 12 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.15 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the 10th consecutive day, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.818. The national average price is 4.8 cents less than one week ago, 10.4 cents more than one month ago, and 3.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.198 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall."