Southern California forecast: ‘Mini-heat wave’ to last until the weekend

The Brief A "mini-heat wave" is set to hit Southern California. Several parts of the region will approach or surpass the 100-degree mark. It's forecast to cool down in time for the weekend.



A warming is set to begin in Southern California Tuesday, with several parts of the region expected to reach triple-digit heat.

What we know:

Above-normal temperatures are expected to spike Tuesday through Thursday.

"For portions of the Inland Empire, Riverside County out towards Temecula, temperatures are expected to be anywhere from 97 to 104 degrees and as we got into the Coachella Valley, 114 to 118 is possible," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban.

"It’s very hot inland, so please be mindful of the heat risk. If you have to work under these weather conditions, drink a lot of water, take numerous breaks, and try to get indoors in some air conditioning if you can," she added.

In addition to the Inland Empire, parts of LA County, especially the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, are forecast to approach the 100-degree mark.

For those seeking cooler weather, temps will remain mild along the coastline, with mid-70s forecast for the beach communities.

Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory

A Heat Advisory is in effect in the Inland Empire from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to approach the triple digits and residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, to stay out of the sun, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Air Quality Alert

Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, an Air Quality Alert is in effect across Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. It began at 2:30 p.m. Monday and will be in place until 8 p.m. Thursday.

What's next:

The mini-heat wave is expected to last long with temperatures set to cool down by the weekend. However, NWS forecasters said the heat may linger in the interior valleys.

"I think you’ll start to notice a little of a cool down, and then Saturday and Sunday we’ll feel a bit more comfortable and closer to average," said Quiban.