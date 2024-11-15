Southern California forecast: Cool air moves in bringing colder temps, gusty winds and mountain snow

The Brief Cooler temperatures were expected across Southern California through the weekend. Snow showers were forecast in the San Bernardino County Mountain communities. The rest of SoCal can expect gusty winds and widespread light rain.



After days of sunny skies and mild conditions, cool air will move into Southern California, bringing gusty winds and mountain snow into the region.

Forecast models show most of the Southland will see widespread light showers from Friday night to early Saturday morning.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect in Ventura County and the greater majority of Los Angeles County from noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said gusts could potentially reach up to 45 mph.

With more snowfall expected, it appears the upcoming ski season is off to a promising start.

In Big Bear, the Snow Summit Ski Resort is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 23 while Bear Mountain Resort opens the following week on Friday, Nov. 29.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday for the San Bernardino County Mountains, which includes Wrightwood, Crestline, Running Springs, and Big Bear Lake. Forecasters warn of hazardous driving conditions and snow chains are required.

Overall, between one and three inches of snow are expected for communities at 5,000 feet and above.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 60s along the coast and most inland communities, while the mountain communities could experience chilly afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Another round of Santa Ana winds was forecast to return to the area by Tuesday.