Expand / Collapse search

This is every Southern California county's median household income in 2025

By
Published  May 6, 2025 2:41pm PDT
Money
FOX 11

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Real estate expert on short-term housing market

Jon Grauman is Principal at Grauman Rosenfeld Group, providing insight and advice for navigating the short-term housing market after the wildfires.

LOS ANGELES - Living in California is expensive - as you probably already know. 

So where do you fall when it comes to the median income in your county? 

Each year, the California Department of Housing and Community Development publishes an updated list of state income limits for each of California's 58 counties. 

The income limits reflected in the data are broken down into six categories - acutely low, extremely low, very low, low, and moderate.  

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Here's every California county's median household income

The top three cities with the highest income thresholds are located in the Bay Area. Residents in Marin, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties all make a median income of $186,600.

These are the median income limits in every Southern California county:

  • Los Angeles County: $106,600
  • Orange County: $136,600
  • Riverside County: $103,900
  • San Bernardino County: $103,900
  • Santa Barbara County: $119,100
  • San Diego County: $130,800
  • Ventura County: $131,300

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

MoneyCaliforniaLifestyle