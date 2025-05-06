This is every Southern California county's median household income in 2025

Living in California is expensive - as you probably already know.

So where do you fall when it comes to the median income in your county?

Each year, the California Department of Housing and Community Development publishes an updated list of state income limits for each of California's 58 counties.

The income limits reflected in the data are broken down into six categories - acutely low, extremely low, very low, low, and moderate.

The top three cities with the highest income thresholds are located in the Bay Area. Residents in Marin, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties all make a median income of $186,600.

These are the median income limits in every Southern California county:

Los Angeles County: $106,600

Orange County: $136,600

Riverside County: $103,900

San Bernardino County: $103,900

Santa Barbara County: $119,100

San Diego County: $130,800

Ventura County: $131,300