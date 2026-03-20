South Pasadena to remove Flock Safety cameras over privacy concerns

The Brief The South Pasadena City Council voted Wednesday not to renew a contract for 14 AI-powered license plate readers following intense public privacy concerns. The decision was sparked by reports that local data was shared with federal immigration agencies, potentially violating California’s strict data privacy laws. It remains unclear which vendor the city will pivot to, or if any new system will satisfy the privacy advocates who have called for a total end to mass surveillance.



South Pasadena is scaling back its high-tech surveillance network, opting to remove a portion of its automated license plate readers (ALPR) amid a growing outcry over data misuse and federal overreach.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the City Council decided against renewing a contract with Flock Safety, a move that will result in the decommissioning of 14 cameras installed throughout the city.

The decision comes after reports surfaced that data from Southern California law enforcement—including agencies that South Pasadena shares data with—was accessed by federal immigration agents (ICE) and out-of-state entities.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which vendor the city will pivot to, or if any new system will satisfy the privacy advocates who have called for a total end to mass surveillance.

The financial impact of the removal is being assessed.

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What's next:

City officials are now tasked with exploring alternative camera vendors that offer more robust privacy protections and stricter "geofencing" to ensure data stays within California.

The council also discussed shortening the data retention period from 30 days to 15 days for the remaining 13 cameras to further mitigate privacy risks.