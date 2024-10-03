License plate readers helping LAPD catch criminals

License plate readers are up and running in the northwest San Fernando Valley, where police say they are already catching criminals.

LAPD said a suspect wanted in a robbery targeting a 93-year-old man in a Costco parking lot was captured with the help of the license plate readers.

"This part of Los Angeles will be the first and currently the only district in the city of Los Angeles to benefit from having these cameras installed at fixed locations throughout the district," said councilman John Lee.

Councilman Lee allocated $500,000 to have 100 readers, known as ALPRs, installed throughout his 12th Council District, which stretches from Northridge to West Hills.

When the cameras detect a plate that has been linked to crimes, police are automatically notified.

"Based on some ALPR hits we were able to get on the plate, we located that vehicle, the same suspect has been identified in two other robberies in the valley and that's one example of how they've really been a true asset to us during investigations," said LAPD Captain Kathleen Buns.

License plate readers, which are already in 1,500 LAPD vehicles, use the same technology, which has been criticized as intrusive and a violation of privacy. But LAPD'S acting chief says they only target license plates involved in crimes.

"After two years, the data gets purged, it's available to the system administrators for up to five years. After that, everything gets deleted. So there are robust systems in place to keep the system from being abused, said LAPD interim Chief Dominic Choi.

Choi said the mobile units deployed in the department's South Bureau have already helped "solve a number of murders."

Police say if you happen to be driving by a reader and your license happens to be expired, that information should not be going to the DMV or police.