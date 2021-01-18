South Pasadena police assistant, 30, dies of COVID-19 complications

article

A 30-year-old police assistant with the South Pasadena Police Department died over the weekend from complications due to COVID-19, the department announced Monday.

Bayron Salguero passed away from the virus on Saturday.

He had just completed the dispatch training program and was due to start his new position as a police dispatcher next week.

"Bayron made a lasting impression on all that met him," said South Pasadena Deputy Chief Brian Solinsky. "He was a consummate professional who had a bright career ahead of him. Bayron was a man who deeply cared about his family and always brought a joyful smile wherever he went. He will be deeply missed."

Salguero had been a member of the department for less than one year.

"Though he was with us for only a short time, he quickly became a part of our family," the department wrote in a post on Facebook Monday. "He had a great attitude and was admired by everyone for his work ethic and willingness to learn. We will miss you, Bayron, Rest In Peace."

Salguero is survived by his parents and his two sisters.