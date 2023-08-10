2 arrests made in deadly South LA street racing hit-and-run crash

Authorities Thursday were set to announce more details about two arrests that were made in a deadly suspected street racing hit-and-run crash that occurred in South Los Angeles last month.

The victim was 20-year-old Anna Michelle Solis. She was living her dream as a musician and was also a college student. On the evening of July 21, officials said she was crossing the street at a recording studio near the University of Southern California when she was hit by a car that was possibly street racing.

Investigators believe she may have been struck by two vehicles and neither driver stopped to help and left the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department along with her family are set to hold a press conference later Thursday.