South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a woman inside her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.