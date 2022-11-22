South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

