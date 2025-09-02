South LA tow truck driver arrested after illegally towing officer's vehicle during immigration arrest

The Brief A man was arrested for allegedly towing a government-issued vehicle during an immigration arrest in downtown LA. Officers were attempting to arrest Tatiana Mafla-Martinez on Aug. 15 when Bobby Nunez and others interfered with agents. The arrest was caught on video.



A South LA tow truck driver was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint alleging he interfered with an immigration-related arrest.

What we know:

Bobby Nunez, 33, is charged with theft of government property. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Nunez illegally towed a government-issued vehicle that was being used by officers to conduct an immigration arrest in downtown LA on August 15.

According to an affidavit, Nunez interfered with federal law enforcement officers who were arresting Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, 23, an undocumented immigrant from Colombia. The arrest happened outside the parking structure of a luxury apartment complex in downtown LA. Parts of the arrest were caught on video and shared with FOX 11.

Officers used two government-issued vehicles to box in Martinez’s vehicle to prevent her from escaping. The DOJ said both vehicles had their emergency lights activated.

While officers attempted to detain Martinez, officials say Nunez approached her vehicle and began pressing the passenger side door of her vehicle on an officer, who then threatened to arrest him.

Officers reportedly told Nunez they were conducting a federal investigation and Nunez reportedly swore at them and said "Something was going to happen" to them.

The DOJ said a second man then interfered with the arrest. At that time, Nunez got into his tow truck and towed one of the government-issued vehicles that was boxing in Martinez’s car. Officials said the government vehicle had its keys inside and a firearm locked in a safe as well.

Nunez' tow truck was found two days later parked at the same luxury apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles. Nunez was then arrested on Sept. 2. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.