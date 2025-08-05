Mob robs, attacks South LA taco truck, livestreams entire crime

A mob terrorized workers in a late night attack on a taco truck; police say they not only robbed the business, but they livestreamed the entire thing.

What we know:

Tacos Los Poblanos, a Tijuana-style taco truck at Avalon and Slauson, is a favorite with locals in South LA. But on Monday, just after midnight, the beloved business was under attack — targeted in a robbery and assault.

Images of the violent assault were caught on camera, which showed about 50 men destroying property and shattering windows.

The men allegedly attacked more than a dozen employees of the truck. Police said they robbed the business and vandalized the truck, leaving workers traumatized.

A few employees were taken to the hospital due to their injuries. And to make the attack even worse, customers told the owners the perpetrators livestreamed their assault, seeming to want a wider viewing audience for their destruction.

The owners posted a statement saying, "This is absolutely devastating to us on so many levels. Our team works extremely hard. We have never had problems with it anyone."

A GoFundMe has been created to help the owners.