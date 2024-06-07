Suspected brothel busted in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Vice Division busted a suspected brother overnight in South LA.

Vice and patrol LAPD officers raided the suspected brothel that was allegedly taking place behind the walls of an abandoned business near Vermont and Florence avenues.

During the bust, several people reportedly took off running and some of them got away.

About a dozen people were detained and four were later arrested. Authorities confirmed the four suspects, three men and a woman, all had felony warrants.

The names of the suspects have not been released and no further information was released by authorities.