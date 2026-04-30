Hit-and-run driver kills woman in crosswalk with cane, witnesses say

The Brief A woman was struck and killed in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash overnight. Witnesses said the victim appeared to be elderly. Details about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle were not available.



A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, according to police. Investigators say the driver fled the scene, prompting a hit-and-run investigation.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of West Manchester Avenue and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department South Traffic Division, a pedestrian was hit by a car. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived first and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Witnesses told FOX11 the woman who was struck appeared to be elderly and was using a cane along the marked crosswalk at the intersection.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Police have not announced whether the driver has been located or taken into custody.

Investigators have also not said what led up to the collision or whether speed, impairment or any other factors may have played a role.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.



