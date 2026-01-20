Pedestrian killed in South LA hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles late Monday night.
What we know:
Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the intersection of W. 111th Place and S. Olive Street in South LA's Broadway-Manchester neighborhood around 10:15 Monday, Jan. 19.
LAPD officials said a car was traveling northbound on Olive St. when it crashed into a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics.
The driver did not stop to help and left the scene in an unknown direction.
What we don't know:
A description of the vehicle was not available, and the name of the victim has not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.