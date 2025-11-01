Search continues for arsonists who set South LA home on fire with family inside

The Brief A suspected arson attack targeted a home in the West Adams neighborhood, putting a family with a 9-month-old baby at risk. Security cameras captured two individuals setting the front porch ablaze using buckets and gasoline in the early hours of October 30. The identities and motive of the two suspected arsonists remain unknown, and police are asking for the public’s help.



The search continues for two suspected arsonists who set a South Los Angeles home on fire with a sleeping family inside.

What we know:

The suspected arson attack occurred on Oct. 30 around 3 a.m. in the West Adams neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Security cameras captured two people approaching the newly-purchased home with buckets in hand. One was seen dropping a flame into the bucket, creating a large, sudden blaze that looked like a "bomb [went] off on our front porch," homeowner Robert said.

Robert said his wife was taking care of their 9-month-old baby and immediately woke him up after the flames ignited.

According to Robert, they found two five-gallon buckets that had been spray-painted black, smelled gasoline, and saw a couple rolls of toilet paper, confirming it was deliberate.

What they're saying:

Robert and a neighbor expressed shock and fear over the unexpected crime in their quiet community.

"The front door is just completely engulfed in like a roaring flame, like all you can see is orange and you can just hear it tearing the front door apart," Robert said.

He said he's "absolutely terrified" but felt it was important to speak out.

As far as a motive goes, he said he has "no idea who could have done this."

"We don't have many problems or bad blood with anybody," he said. "It's been a nightmare. It's hard to believe this actually happened to us. We just moved here less than two months ago. This is our first time as homeowners."

A neighbor commented on the rarity of such an event in the area, saying "most people here, like I said, keep to themselves and don't really… I haven't seen anything like that before here."

What we don't know:

The identities of the two people captured on the security cameras are currently unknown.

The motive for the suspected targeted attack is still a mystery to the homeowners and authorities.

There is no history of serious problems or similar incidents in the usually quiet neighborhood.

What's next:

The homeowner is asking the public for help to solve this crime and is urging anyone who knows anything about the case to contact the LAPD.

The police investigation into the targeted arson attack is ongoing.