South LA family demands answers, says LASD deputy did not help after woman was shot

The family of Raejonette Morgan and community activists met with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna Wednesday to demand answers after the 22-year-old South LA woman was shot and killed earlier this month while, the family says, the responding deputy didn't help her while she was dying.

The shooting happened on July 2 around 7 p.m. Morgan was in her car on the way to pick up a friend for dinner when her car was riddled with bullets. Deputies believe it may have been gang related, and a possible case of mistaken identity, according to the family.

"I know that they're working as hard as they can to get to the bottom of this," said Anginette Morgan, Raejonette's mother.

Video from the scene showed bystanders jumping in to help Morgan, with one smashing through a window with her shoe while she called for the LA County Sheriff's deputy nearby for help. The bystander was shouting that Morgan was still breathing.

Morgan eventually died at the hospital, and now the family is questioning the deputy's response to the shooting.

"Yes, we were concerned about the actions or, what some have said, the inactions of the deputy who was on scene," said Najee Ali. "But there's nothing, nothing more important than capturing Raejonette's killers."

Family said that Raejonette was in her third at Southwest College, and "wanted to pursue her career in criminal justice,"

Anginette said. "She was well on her way into making a mark into the world."

Pastor Anthony Shep Crawford was there for the meeting Wednesday, and sounded optimistic at a press conference afterward.

"What we learned here today is that the outcome of this investigation will either change some policies, or something will change, but we will never have to see a situation like this," he said.

The LASD couldn't get into specifics, as both the shooting and the deputy's actions are still under investigation, but the department did issue the following statement to FOX 11:

"Today, the Sheriff and his executive team had a productive meeting with the Morgan family along with local community leaders. First and foremost, the Sheriff and the Department would like to again offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of 22-year-old Raejonette Morgan during this tragic time. This senseless murder abruptly stole a bright future from Raejonette and shattered the lives of her loving family.



"The Sheriff and Department executives had a very open, transparent, and collaborative meeting where they listened attentively to the family’s concerns and addressed many questions. Having these discussions with community leaders and with the family is very important because it not only strengthens relationships, but also fosters trust in law enforcement.



"The meeting was valuable, and the family expressed their gratitude for the Department’s dedication and commitment to finding the individuals responsible for the brutal murder of Raejonette. The Sheriff stands in solidarity with crime victims and their families and shares their determination to confront tragedy and facilitate healing.



"Homicide investigators have been working tirelessly on this case and will continue to seek justice for Raejonette and her grieving family. Detectives are deploying significant resources on this case and will exhaust all investigative efforts. The Sheriff discussed the ongoing homicide investigation and assured the family the Department was reviewing the entire incident including the Deputy’s response, equipment, training, and tactics to determine if Department policies and procedures were followed."