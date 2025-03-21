South LA deadly morning shooting under investigation

The Brief A fatal shooting investigation is underway in South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred in broad daylight near Santee High School. The school was not placed on lockdown for the investigation.



An investigation was underway in South Los Angeles after a man was fatally shot on the morning of Friday, March 21.

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a shots fired call at 7:13 a.m. from the 440 block of E. 20th Street, between Maple Avenue and Trinity St., in South LA's Historic South-Central neighborhood.

Witnesses told arriving officers that they saw someone wearing a backpack running away from the area after shots were fired.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

While the crime occurred near Santee High School, the school was not placed on lockdown.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

In addition, the LAPD has not confirmed if the suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.