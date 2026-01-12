South LA shooting: 1 killed, 4 wounded while waiting for orders at fast-food restaurant

The Brief Two suspects are at large following a shooting in South LA Sunday night. One man was killed and four others were wounded after shots rang out at the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues. The names of the victims have not been released.



One man was killed, and four others were wounded after shots rang out in a South Los Angeles neighborhood in front of a Louisiana Fried Chicken on Sunday night, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues in South LA’s Gramercy Park neighborhood at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four victims – between the ages of 37 and 64 – suffering from gunshot wounds.

LAPD officials said the victims were waiting for their food when two gunmen approached them and began shooting. The suspects then jumped into their vehicle and drove away from the scene down Manchester.

Four of the victims were taken to an area hospital by paramedics where one was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The fifth victim was self-transported to the hospital, officials said.

Investigators continue to canvass the area for clues.

What we don't know:

A detailed description of the suspects was not available. They remain at large.

The names of the victims have not been released.