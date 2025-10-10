VIDEO: CHP officers rescue unconscious man from burning car   

The Brief Two CHP officers were recognized for their heroic work after rescuing an unconscious man from a burning car. The dramatic rescue was captured on video and went viral.



Video of California Highway Patrol officers from the South Los Angeles division rushing to save a man from a burning car is going viral on social media.

What we know:

The incident happened back in July but was just posted to the agency's Instagram page. In the footage, you see CHP Officer Sal Leon-Brito running towards a car engulfed in flames.

"I didn't really think about what could happen to me, I just cared to see if there was anybody still in the car," Leon-Brito said.

He said he was on routine patrol when he noticed the car crashed into a tree. By the time he arrived, it was on fire.

"I took out my baton and broke the passenger side window, I didn't see no passengers. Broke the rear window, didn't see no passengers in the rear. It wasn't until I broke the driver's window that I saw a man unconscious," Leon-Brito added.

Leon-Brito and his partner, Officer Manuel Gonzalez, pulled the man from the burning car.

The two officers were recently recognized for their service by the Elks Lodge and are being praised by countless others online.

"Recognition is nice, but I'm just here doing my job really," said Leon-Brito.