South Gate police detective killed in off-duty crash in Norwalk

An off-duty South Gate police detective was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving crashed on an on-ramp to the 605 Freeway in Norwalk, authorities reported Monday.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the Firestone Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound 605 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Detective Alexis González, a five-year veteran of the department, later died at Saint Francis Medical Center, according to a statement posted Monday morning on the South Gate Police Department's Instagram feed.

"Detective González is survived by his parents and two brothers," the police statement said. "We ask that you keep the González family and our department in your prayers. We thank all of our law enforcement partners for their support during this difficult time."

A SigAlert was issued at 11:50 p.m. shutting down the on-ramp, which was reopened about 1:30 a.m., the CHP reported.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

