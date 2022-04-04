Chase suspect who tried to ram into police cruisers fatally shot in Jurupa Valley

A two-county police chase ended in a deadly shooting Monday night, officials said.

Officers with the Ontario Police Department were trying to pull a car over for a vehicle violation around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Haven Avenue and Francis Street. The suspect refused to stop for officers, prompting a police chase through Ontario and parts of Riverside County.

At one point, the suspect tried to ram into Ontario PD's cruisers in Jurupa Valley, prompting an officer at the scene to open fire. The shot ultimately killed the suspect at the scene, authorities said.

Officials have not released the deceased suspect's identity.

