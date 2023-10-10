South Gate neighborhood shaken by pursuit crash that killed innocent man

An innocent man was killed when a police chase ended in a violent crash in South Gate earlier this week.

Jose Ochoa Jr, known as Joey, was killed Monday, when the driver deputies were chasing crashed into his Nissan Sentra at the corner of State Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities said Ochoa died instantly on impact. His car was crushed. '

Sabrina Rayas is a close friend of Ochoa and his family. She said collectively, "we're in shock. A police chase. We see this a lot, but you don't think this is going to hit home."

Ricardo Larios, who lives in the neighborhood, saw it happen. He said it was "right here on the corner," and then "boom! It's like [an] explosion… and all the pieces went this way."

It wasn't just the pieces of Ochoa's car that went flying, but his tools too. Larios collected them to give them to the family. Under the car, Larios took Ochoa's adjustable t-bar that he might have used for drywall repair. It has his name on the back. And, that's where people in the neighborhood started bringing candles and flowers, turning it into a makeshift memorial.

Mary Prado and Darlene Mendoza who live in the neighborhood brought flowers. Both were disturbed that the deadly collision happened during a pursuit.

As close friends, neighbors and extended family came the scene of the crash Tuesday, there were tears and a sense of disbelief that a pursuit ended up in death in their neighborhood, which Rayas said, makes it hurt more. She said Ochoa was on his way to his family's house to watch football.

Deputies are still investigating the crash and searching for the people responsible. According to authorities there were three people in the stolen car that crashed into Ochoa. One person was taken into custody, while the other two fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the other suspects was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.