Souplantation announces return to California in 2027

The Brief Souplantation will return to California in 2027, with its first location planned for Fountain Valley. The restaurant is expected to reopen at its former Talbert Avenue location near Newhope Street. The beloved buffet closed all locations in 2020, but still operates Sweet Tomatoes sites in Arizona and Florida.



Get ready to fill your plates!

Souplantation, the legendary all-you-can-eat soup and salad buffet chain, is coming back to California in 2027.

What we know:

On Oct. 5, Sweet Tomatoes teased a return to California on Instagram with a palm tree-studded image featuring a "Welcome to California" sign and the caption "Stay tuned..."

The tease was followed by the announcement that Souplantation plans to reopen its first California location in Orange County's Fountain Valley, returning to its former site on Talbert Avenue near Newhope Street, which has been closed since the pandemic.

The backstory:

Souplantation first opened in San Diego in 1978 and eventually grew to 97 locations, with most of its restaurants located in California. In other markets, including the Southwest and Florida, the chain operated under the Sweet Tomatoes name.

The chain became known for its all-you-can-eat selection of soups, salads and other fresh, health-focused offerings.

The company permanently closed all of its locations in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweet Tomatoes has since resurfaced with locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Fort Myers, Florida, but the brand had not returned to California.

What we don't know:

The company has not provided a specific reopening date in 2027.

Details about the restaurant's menu, hours, construction timeline and whether other California locations will eventually reopen have not been announced.

What's next:

For now, customers in California will have to wait for additional details about the reopening and whether the company plans to expand elsewhere in the state.

Until then, Sweet Tomatoes continues to operate locations in Tucson and Fort Myers.