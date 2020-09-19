Some homes saved, others lost as the Bobcat Fire continues its run into the Antelope Valley

Strong winds pushed the Bobcat Fire flames into neighborhoods of the Antelope Valley foothills.

It’s the Northwest flank of the stubborn blaze, which had firefighters busy protecting Mt Wilson and now, fighting to save residential areas near Pearblossom, Little Rock, Valyermo, Juniper Hills and beyond.

They have saved some homes, but not all.

FOX 11 spoke to residents of both.

They share their heartbreak, but also what helped save some of their homes.

Most of all, they share a passion to rebuild and save their community, which is very much still in the line of a fire that just refuses to budge.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.