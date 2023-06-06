SoFi Stadium staff allegedly dumped hot dog vendor's cart onto street

A stadium staff is accused of dumping a cart belonging to one of the food vendors just outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

People in the cell phone video claimed the stadium worker knocked a hot dog cart over, leaving the food spilled all over the street over the weekend.

Los Angeles County deputies were at the scene but neither the worker nor any of the vendors were detained.

A deputy at the scene apologized to the vendors for having to go through what they went through, but the vendor was not having it in the video.

"It's only a sorry?" One of the vendors responded to the deputy who appeared to be at the scene to de-escalate the situation.

FOX 11 has reached out to SoFi Stadium for a statement but could not be reached before the 10 p.m. newscast. It is unknown what prompted the incident to take place.