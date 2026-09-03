1 dead, 3 injured after car plows into Trader Joe’s parking lot near The Grove
LOS ANGELES - A fatal crash was under investigation in the Fairfax District on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
What we know:
Los Angeles Fire Department officials said the crash was reported at 1:21 p.m. in the parking lot near Trader Joe's in the 7900 block of 3rd Street.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a car that had plowed into a security stand in the Trader Joe’s parking lot. One person was declared dead while three other patients were treated at the scene.
Aerial images from SkyFOX show the crash seemingly involved a white Tesla.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been publicly released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.