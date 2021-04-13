Social media calls to save Cinerama Dome grow following theater closures announcement

There are calls on social media from people in and outside of Hollywood to save the Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters following the closure announcement.

The iconic Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres announced they will be keeping their doors closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie chain had kept its theatres closed for more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard opened in 1963.

"The reputation that the Arclight in Hollywood with the Cinerama Dome, the world-famous Cinerama Dome has all over the world is really special, obviously because look at the reaction of mourning on social media," said Scott Mantz, a film critic and event moderator.

Mantz has worked in media for 30 years, but has some of his most cherished memories at the Arclight in Hollywood working with A-list celebrities.

"Over the years, the centerpiece of my career came from moderating Q and A's and conversations, most of them at the Arclight in Hollywood. That was the best place to see a movie, the best place to see a Q and A or conversation with the writers, actors, producers, directors. I've really gotten to moderate Q and A's for some of the biggest movies that went on to win academy awards, whether it was La La Land, Green Book or Parasite," said Mantz.

Mantz believes someone will save the theater.

"I absolutely believe someone will save it whether it's another theater chain or it's a trust of filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg. In one way or another that location, in particular, the Arclight in Hollywood because of the Cinerama Dome next to it, one way or another, that will continue. It was too much of a centerpiece for film lovers," he said.

There is already a change.org petition circulating to save Arclight and Pacific theaters.

"It was the center of the movie universe so I think it will continue, probably won't be the same, maybe hopefully it'll be better if we're lucky but the Arclight as we know it, it is the end of an era," said Mantz.

