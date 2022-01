SoCal woman killed in 1977 identified by cold case team

A Southern California woman who was killed in 1977 has recently been identified by the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team.

A skull and other skeletal remains found in 1986 were identified this week as those of Linda LeBeau, who was reported missing in Tustin, the Riverside County district attorney’s office said.

Her remains were found down an embankment along the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore by Cal-Trans crews. Investigators determined that the victim had been shot in the head but they couldn’t identify the remains, the DA’s office said.

Last August, the Regional Cold Case Homicide Team had several sets of remains exhumed and sent for DNA comparisons. LeBeau’s remains were identified after a possible match was found between DNA of possible relatives and DNA in a state missing persons database, authorities said.

LeBeau was born on April 10, 1950. She was divorced and her boyfriend reported her missing to Tustin police in 1977, authorities said.

