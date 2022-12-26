SoCal storm: 'Significant rain' expected on these days this week

Southern California enjoyed a sunny and warm Christmas weekend, but that's soon about to change as an incoming storm system is expected to bring several days of rain to the region as 2022 comes to an end.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is likely to begin in Los Angeles and Orange counties beginning Tuesday night, while Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will experience wet weather around Monday night into Tuesday. Snowfall is likely in the mountains by Wednesday night, the NWS said.

This won't be a one-day event either. A chance of rain is in the forecast every day of the week through Saturday.

The NWS said between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain were expected in Los Angeles County in the initial band of precipitation, and 3 inches along the coastal mountain slopes.

At this time there are no winter weather advisories in effect for the region.

Temperatures will also return to winter-like levels this week after a warm spell, dropping from a projected high of 79 degrees in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to 64 Tuesday and Wednesday and 61 on Thursday, according to the NWS.

Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s, but will drop into the 30s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

City News Service contributed to this report.