Late-season spring storm brings light rain, gusty winds to Southern California

The Brief A weak spring storm is bringing scattered light rain and gusty winds to Southern California Tuesday, with the heaviest rain staying north of the region. Rainfall totals are expected to remain under a-third of an inch in most areas, though mountain regions could see up to three-quarters of an inch. Winds will shift and temperatures will begin a slight warming trend on Wednesday, though another cool-down is forecasted for the upcoming weekend.



A late-season weather system is moving through Southern California on Tuesday, delivering a mix of light showers and breezy conditions to the region.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rainfall totals will be relatively light across the region, generally measuring 1/3 of an inch or less. Mountainous areas may see locally higher amounts of up to 3/4 of an inch.

Because rainfall rates are expected to remain modest, forecasters have indicated a low risk of flooding or debris flows.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to sit 4 to 8 degrees below seasonal norms. Gusty southwest winds are impacting interior and mountain areas today, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph in some corridors, the NWS said.

What we don't know:

While the general path of the storm is clear, the exact timing of the "tapering off" period Tuesday evening will vary by neighborhood.

Forecasters are also monitoring a 15-20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in northern areas like San Luis Obispo, though it remains uncertain if those cells will drift far enough south to impact the Los Angeles basin.

Timeline:

Tuesday Afternoon: Peak wind gusts and scattered light showers during the commute.

Tuesday Evening: Rain begins to taper off across the Southland.

Wednesday: Dry conditions return with a slight warming trend.

Thursday – Friday: Temperatures remain near normal.

Saturday – Sunday: A new low-pressure system brings a 30-50% chance of light rain and a "noticeable cooldown."

What's next:

Residents can expect a return to sunshine and near-normal temperatures starting Wednesday.

However, a second low-pressure system is already on the horizon for Saturday, which could bring another round of light rain and cooler daytime highs in the 60s for the final weekend of April.