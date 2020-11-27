Expand / Collapse search
SoCal shoppers brave lines at Citadel Outlets amid pandemic

By and Kelli Johnson
Published 
Commerce
FOX 11

Black Friday shoppers brave the cold at Citadel Outlets in Commerce

Amid the pandemic, shoppers flocked to the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Black Friday.

COMMERCE, Calif. - Some Southern California shoppers didn’t let the pandemic or chilly morning temperatures stop them from standing in line to catch Black Friday deals at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. 

Under coronavirus guidelines, customers are required to sanitize their hands before entering stores at the outlets. In addition, capacity is limited inside each store. 

On Friday morning, it appeared the volume of the usual Black Friday crowd had decreased compared to previous years. 

"We are happy for the people who are here, we are going to make the experience safe, we’re going to make this a holiday season to remember and maybe get away from the 2020 crazies," said David Blagg, General Manager of the Citadel Outlets.

"Most of the measures we have taken are like removing most of our benches, making sure that we have social distancing stickers in the restrooms…just trying to do everything we can to keep the crowds under control and in a safe distancing way," Blagg added.

As a precaution, Blagg also said they have modified their hours this holiday season. 

Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on Thanksgiving weekend.

