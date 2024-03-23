SoCal reacts to Kate Middleton cancer news

"It’s so, so sad… but she’ll get through this."

PASADENA, Calif. – Sir Edmund Fry should know. The owner of Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage, a ground-zero tea room for Anglophiles and lover of British Royalty, is a cancer survivor himself.

He and his wife Mary have run the popular spot for 50 years, and in many ways, are ambassadors for the Royal family – a family they have so much affection for.

" She looked great… but then again, so did King Charles," said Sir Fry, who attended the coronation.

When Charles announced his cancer diagnosis, he mailed the new British monarch a note sending his support. On Thursday, a letter with the Royal seal arrived at the Cottage, with a note from King Charles, thanking Sir Fry for his note.

Little did Edmund know the day after, Kate Middleton’s announcement would make international headlines.

"She is a strong woman, with amazing doctors," he says, feeling confident she will recover.

But both he and his wife, who has also dealt with cancer, say they were particularly touched by one part of Middleton’s message - when she told others who might be dealing with the disease they are not alone.

"The words of a real Princess," the couple said.

They hope this chapter of the Royal Family’s life will help bring them all closer, including the Royals living in Southern California.