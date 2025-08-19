SoCal heat wave leads to high fire danger, LA County officials say they're prepared

The Brief A heat wave is supposed to hit Southern California this week, coupled with gusty winds. LA officials say they're prepared for the increased fire risk. The greatest risk areas are in the San Fernando Valley.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other city officials said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon they are well-prepared for the fire risk brought on by the hot weather this week.

"This is a dangerous heat event," said Dr. Ariel Cohen of the National Weather Service.

What we know:

The added fire risk due to the heat and gusty winds is top of mind for city officials, especially given how the weather contributed to the Palisades and Eaton Fires earlier this year.

"I want to assure Angelenos that we are prepared," said Mayor Bass.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered additional resources, including ground and air crews, to be pre-positioned through the weekend in Los Angeles County, ready to tackle any fire that sparks.

That's in addition to the increased presence already in LA.

What they're saying:

"LAFD will be augmenting and pre-deploying critical fire services throughout the city in high-hazard areas," said interim LAFD Chief Ronnie Villanueva.

The greatest risk areas will be north of the city, in the San Fernando Valley.

"It's going to be important for folks in those areas, say around the San Gabriel Mountains that they're very ready to take evacuation orders seriously," said Dr. Cohen.