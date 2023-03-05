SoCal gas prices rise for 32nd straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the 32nd consecutive day, increasing 1 cent to $4.942, its highest amount since Dec. 1.

The average price has increased 37.8 cents over the past 32 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.2 cents more than one week ago and 29.9 cents higher than one month ago, but 30.5 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.552 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price rose for the 27th time in 32 days, increasing 1.6 cents to $4.919, its highest amount since Nov. 29. It has increased 42.4 cents over the past 32 days, including 1.7 cents Saturday. The Orange County average price is 11.5 cents more than one week ago and 31.9 cents higher than one month ago, but 31.9 cents less than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.54 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The rising prices are the result of reduced supply caused by refinery maintenance and breakdowns, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the fifth consecutive day following a run of 29 decreases in 31 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.402. The national average price is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, but 7.3 cents less than one month ago and 52 cents lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.614 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.