Southern California Edison could increase electricity fees for some California residents

California residents with Southern California Edison could see a fee increase on their electric bill this summer.

The California Public Utilities Commission said in a press release that the fee increase is part of a proposal to save Californians money. The proposal, which the board will take up next month, will add a $24.15 flat rate to customers' bills.

"That's expensive," a community member told FOX 11. "That's a huge chunk."

The commission says it's just doing what other states have already done, and in return, the utilities would reduce what they charge per kilowatt-hour by 5 to 7 cents. Doing so could allegedly save low-income customers money, according to the commission.

But critics, including 200 community groups, say that's simply not true.

After crunching the numbers, these groups say that low-income households, particularly those living in apartments or duplexes, use very little electricity – so their bills would actually go up.

"I don't understand adding more money to the utilities when people are already struggling," another community member told FOX 11. "It doesn't make sense."

Critics say that under this proposal, wealthier people with larger electric expenses, like heating a pool, would pay less.

Assemblywoman Jackie Irwin of Thousand Oaks introduced a bill that would repeal state law that gives the California Public Utilities Commission's authority to impose that fee.

If the proposal passes, the fee will go into effect in May 2024.