Extreme heat, power shutoff warnings threatening Southern California this week: Timeline

The Brief Southern California faces a prolonged heat wave through Friday with gusty winds, dropping humidity, and Red Flag warnings across the region. August is projected to close out the hottest combined July and August in Los Angeles recorded history since the 1870s, though relief and lower temperatures arrive next week. Firefighters and utility providers are taking precautions, including increased LAFD staffing and potential Southern California Edison power shutoffs for nearly 4,000 residents.



Southern California will remain in the grips of an extended heat wave this week, with some areas facing elevated risks of wildfires due to the hot weather, wind, and low humidity.

Officials are warning residents to prepare for high temperatures and potential service interruptions as public safety measures take effect.

What we know:

Record-breaking heat has already begun impacting the region, with downtown Los Angeles reaching 98 degrees on Monday to break a 1931 record, while Long Beach, Anaheim, and Santa Ana also reached or tied historic highs.

National Weather Service forecasters warned of temperatures topping 100 degrees in lower elevations, combined with afternoon wind gusts and humidity dropping into the single digits.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to rise up to 5 degrees higher than Monday, with overnight lows remaining elevated in the low to mid 70s.

The region is experiencing a mix of major to extreme heat risk categories, marking the hottest stretch of the summer. Furthermore, when the month ends, this will likely end up being LA’s hottest combined July and August on record since tracking began in the 1870s.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether Southern California Edison will officially execute Public Safety Power Shutoffs for all targeted locations, as decisions will depend on real-time weather developments.

Timeline:

The current heat risk warnings remain active through Friday, with Wednesday and Thursday carrying the potential to be the hottest days of the week.

A Red Flag warning signaling critical wildfire conditions takes effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Friday for the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors in northern Los Angeles County.

What they're saying:

According to the NWS, "An extended period of very hot and dry conditions will bring widespread elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions away from the immediate coast through this weekend."

Forecasters emphasized the heightened danger, noting that "The combination of triple-digit temperatures, very deep mixing heights of 12,000 to 20,000 feet, locally gusty winds, low humidities, and fuels approaching critical levels will bring the highest risk of large plume-dominated fires with rapid spread in the interior mountains and adjacent foothills, as well as the Cuyama Valley, resulting in the Red Flag Warning issuance Tuesday through Friday."

The Red Flag warning for some of the mountains stems from the combination of heat, low humidity, and gusty winds during the late afternoon and early evening, with gusts peaking at 20-30 mph rather than reaching full wind advisory criteria.

Meteorologists added that similar conditions historically accompanied major regional wildfires, including the Bridge, Bobcat, and Station fires.

What's next:

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced Monday it was augmenting staffing and pre-positioning personnel and resources throughout Los Angeles County to ensure rapid response to wildfires.

Meanwhile, Southern California Edison announced the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs for nearly 4,000 customers in Los Angeles County. These precautionary power cuts aim to prevent blazes from being sparked by energized electrical lines and equipment, primarily targeting areas near Malibu, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Castaic, and Sandberg.

Forecasters say a drop in temperatures is expected heading into next week.

What you can do:

Health officials are urging the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles for even a minute, as temperatures inside vehicles can reach deadly levels in virtually no time.