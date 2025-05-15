Smokey Robinson sex abuse case: Criminal investigation launched into Motown legend

The Brief Smokey Robinson and his wife were named in a $50 million lawsuit alleging them of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and creating a hostile work environment. Four former housekeepers who worked for the couple say Robinson would repeatedly rape them in his home. The LA County Sheriff's Department has now launched a criminal investigation into the Motown legend.



A criminal investigation has been launched into Motown legend Smokey Robinson following accusations of sexual battery, assault and more.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday in a statement that its Special Victims Bureau is "actively investigating criminal allegations" against Robinson. The statement said the probe is in its early stages, and no other details would be provided.

The backstory:

Last week, Robinson and his wife Frances were named in a $50 million lawsuit alleging he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted four former housekeepers.

According to attorneys with Harris & Hayden Law Firm, the four unnamed women accuse the couple of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and creating a hostile work environment.

Some of the incidents date back to 2007. During a press conference on May 6, attorneys called Robinson a serial rapist and assaulter.

Attorney John Harris said on multiple occasions Robinson would summon the women to his ‘blue bedroom’ and assault and rape them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motown legend Smokey Robinson, wife accused of sexual assault

Dig deeper:

Jane Doe 1 worked for the Robinsons from January 2023 to February 2024. Jane Doe 2 worked for the Robinsons from May 2014 to February 2020. Jane Doe 3 worked from February 2012 to April 2024 and Jane Doe 4 was employed the longest, having been a housekeeper from October 2006 to April 2024.

Harris said they all quit due to repeated sexual assaults.

"Our four clients have a common thread… they're Hispanic women who were employed as housekeepers by the Robinsons, earning below minimum wage. As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lack the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from sexual assault throughout their tenure as employees for the Robinsons," Harris said during the press conference. "These women were all low wage earners living from paycheck to paycheck. They all feared missing a payday and not being able to pay their rent or buy food for their families. And also Smokey Robinson's celebrity status intimidated them and all made them feel powerless. I want to add that these four women were afraid of shame, familial humiliation, and embarrassment."

Robinson's wife was also named in the lawsuit. Attorneys believe Frances knew about the alleged sexual misconduct and took no preventive action to stop it. Attorneys also say Frances created a hostile work environment.

"They worked 60 hours a week and never got paid overtime. They were chastised by Miss. Robinson if they tried to eat, if they tried to take breaks. And that's part of the allegations. Just the employer-employee relationship they violated, we allege, numerous labor laws." Harris added.

What's next:

Robinson's lawyer has not commented on the criminal investigation, but previously called the allegations "vile" and "false" and said the women's lawsuit was "simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon."